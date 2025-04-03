Rainy weekend ahead in New York City. Get the First Alert Forecast.

Our roller coaster temperature trend continues, as we went from highs in the 40s on Wednesday to highs in the 70s Thursday.

Overnight rain clears out for Mets home opener

It's also been noticeably more humid, and that set us up for a mild and wet overnight period, with lows in the 50s.

Showers and thunderstorms started moving in around 3 a.m. Friday, with very heavy rain at times, especially south of the city. Rainfall totals will average between .50-1 inch, while localized higher amounts are possible, mainly south of the city.

CBS News New York

By sunrise, the rain should mostly be over.

A partly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 60s will pose no issues for the Mets home opener in the afternoon.

CBS News New York

Wet weather returns for weekend

The break in the wet weather won't last long though.

By early Saturday morning, another round of rain is anticipated, with subsequent rounds of rain to follow through Sunday.

CBS News New York

Both weekend days won't be complete washouts, but when it's not raining, thick clouds will remain in place with occasional drizzle.

Temperature wise, highs will dip into the low 50s for Saturday before rising into the upper 60s on Sunday.