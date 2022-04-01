Watch CBS News

Another violent incident on the subway as man, 65, beaten with bottle

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding two people they say attacked a man on the L train Thursday. 

It happened around 4:20 a.m. as the train approached the Montrose Avenue subway station. 

Police say the suspects beat the victim, 65, with a glass bottle, hitting him in the head, punching and kicking him. 

It's just the latest violent incident in the New York City subway system. A recent poll found that subway safety was a top concern of people as more and more employers look to have workers return to offices. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 1, 2022 / 11:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

