Another violent incident on the subway as man, 65, beaten with bottle

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding two people they say attacked a man on the L train Thursday.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. as the train approached the Montrose Avenue subway station.

Police say the suspects beat the victim, 65, with a glass bottle, hitting him in the head, punching and kicking him.

It's just the latest violent incident in the New York City subway system. A recent poll found that subway safety was a top concern of people as more and more employers look to have workers return to offices.

