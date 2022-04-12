Funeral today for 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo, as federal and local officials vow crackdown on ghost guns

NEW YORK -- A 16-year-old girl will be laid to rest Tuesday after she was struck and killed by a stray bullet that came from a ghost gun.

The weapons are being found at crime scenes across the nation at an alarming rate, and now President Joe Biden is implementing a new rule he says will stop the wave and save lives.

"I'm shattered. I don't know if I'll ever be able to put pieces together," Yanely Henriquez, the mother of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo, told CBS2's Leah Mishkin over the phone Monday. "That's one of the hardest things that I have to go through, knowing that my baby girl is not here anymore."

Yambo was killed by a ghost gun Friday in the South Bronx while walking down East 156th Street with two other teens.

Police said two people nearby got into an argument and started shooting. One of the bullets -- unintended for Yambo -- hit her.

The suspect, 17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan, is being charged with murder and manslaughter.

CBS2 speaks with the mother of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo just days after she was killed not far from her high school. Yanely Henriquez

"Ghost guns are one of the biggest threats to public safety today," said Mayor Eric Adams.

Now, President Biden is announcing new rules regarding ghost guns.

"It's not hard to put together," he said.

The definition of a firearm would change to include unfinished parts. It will also require federal firearms dealers to add serial numbers to ghost guns that come their way.

"If you commit a crime with a ghost gun, expect federal prosecution," said Biden.

The mayor said he welcomes the new rules from the administration.

"We must face this issue head on," he said.

The president says law enforcement will also be targeting what he calls rogue gun deals who sell the majority of illegal guns found at crime scenes.

Meanwhile, Yambo's funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx. Ryan is due back in court Thursday, when a judge will determine if he will be tried as an adult.