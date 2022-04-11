Sources: Ghost gun used in deadly shooting of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo in the Bronx

Suspect arraigned in deadly shooting of teen in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- We're learning new details about the weapon used in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo walking home from school Friday in the Bronx.

Police sources tell CBS2 investigators believe it was 3-D printed "ghost gun" with no serial number.

The suspect, 17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan, was arraigned Sunday on murder, manslaughter and other charges.

Sources say the weapon was tossed from the window of the his home as officers were serving the search warrant.

Investigators did not find a 3-D printer in the house, and don't believe Ryan assembled it himself. They are still working to determine how he got it.

Sources say he did not admit to using the gun, but the ballistics match.

Over the weekend, Sen. Chuck Schumer called on the Biden administration to crack down on ghost guns.

"The issue of ghost guns is haunting all of New York," Schumer said. "We are demanding the federal government act strongly and quickly ... clarifying under federal law that ghost gun kits are firearms that would require a background check and a serial number."

The NYPD says there has been a dramatic increase in ghost guns since 2019. They make it more difficult to make arrests, because there are no records of where the guns are manufactured or who buys them.

President Joe Biden is expected to make an announcement about the weapons Monday afternoon.

We'll have more details coming up on CBS2 News at Noon.