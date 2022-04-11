Watch CBS News

17-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting teenage girl in the Bronx arraigned on murder, manslaughter charges

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect arraigned in deadly shooting of teen in the Bronx 00:24

NEW YORK -- The 17-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in the Bronx has been arraigned on murder, manslaughter and other charges.

Police say he's the one who opened fire Friday afternoon while the victim, Angellyh Yambo, was walking home from school in the Melrose section.

Two other teens were hurt.

Police say the victims were not the intended targets.

The suspect has been charged as an adolescent.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 10, 2022 / 8:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.