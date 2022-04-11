17-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting teenage girl in the Bronx arraigned on murder, manslaughter charges

Suspect arraigned in deadly shooting of teen in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The 17-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in the Bronx has been arraigned on murder, manslaughter and other charges.

Police say he's the one who opened fire Friday afternoon while the victim, Angellyh Yambo, was walking home from school in the Melrose section.

Two other teens were hurt.

Police say the victims were not the intended targets.

The suspect has been charged as an adolescent.