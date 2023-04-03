Watch CBS News
Amtrak resumes Adirondack service connecting NYC, Hudson Valley and Montreal

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Amtrak resumed service Monday on its Adirondack train. 

The Adirondack goes from New York City, through the Hudson Valley and into Montreal.

The first Adirondack train to head to Montreal since the pandemic started in 2020 left Moynihan Train Hall on Monday morning. 

Amtrak President Roger Harris was one of the riders. 

"People are really excited. This is very important for Upstate New York," he said. "Both New York City and Montreal are very important markets for tourism in Upstate New York, and it's very important for residents in that part of the state to be able to get to Albany and New York City."

According to Harris, service to Montreal started in 1974. The trip to Canada takes about 10 hours.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 12:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

