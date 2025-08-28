Amtrak's NextGen Acela trains pull into Penn Station for 1st time

Amtrak's new Acela fleet picks up passengers at Penn Station

Amtrak's new Acela fleet picks up passengers at Penn Station

Amtrak's NextGen Acela trains, part of the fastest new fleet in America, pulled into Penn Station on Thursday morning.

The first public trains to New York City picked up passengers just before 10 a.m. and then continued on to Boston and Washington, D.C.

NextGen Acela trains speeding up travel time

The new trains have all types of new features to get up to speed with today's commuters.

They have free, high-speed 5G internet throughout, individual charging stations at each seat, reading lights and specialized windows that don't interfere with cellphone signal.

"We're going to have 28 of these trains, so there will be more Acelas, there's more seats in each one of these Acelas, the seats are big and wide and nice. They have winged headrests, so maybe the person next to you isn't going to hear what you're saying as well. And they're smooth and fast," said Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari.

The NextGen Acela trains also have the ability to reach speeds of 160 mph, slightly faster than Amtrak's older models.

Amtrak says NextGen Acela tickets will cost about the same

The new trains are set to operate along the Northeast corridor, which connects Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C.

The roughly $2.5 billion investment is the first overhaul to Amtrak's Acela fleet since it launched 25 years ago.

"This is world-class, high-speed train technology, and it was designed and developed and approved under new regulations, which have been adopted from global standards," Amtrak President Roger Harris said. "So that always takes a bit longer with a big industrial enterprise like this, but I think you'll find out that it was well worth it."

Amtrak says the price of a ticket will mirror their old Acela fleet and will be set based on demand, similar to booking a flight.

Big week for Penn Station

The Acela trains' arrival comes a day after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy traveled to New York City to announce the timeline for the now-federally-operated Penn Station redevelopment project.

Duffy and Amtrak special adviser Andy Byford said the goal is to start construction by the end of 2027. Developers can now submit bids for the project, but the question remains as to whether the winning design will call for the relocation of Madison Square Garden, which sits above the station.

Byford said that will be decided in time, saying "a series of criteria" is being looked into.