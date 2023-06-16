Man set American flag on fire on Staten Island, community outraged

NEW YORK -- Staten Island surveillance video shows a man casually set an American flag on fire on Flag Day.

Many in Midland Beach fly the American flag with pride, including a homeowner who moved in just two months ago. But now his flag holder is empty.

His front staircase is also charred after someone set his flag on fire early Wednesday morning.

"I never seen the guy in my life. I don't know why he picked my house," the homeowner told us.

The surveillance videos shows a man wearing shorts, a T-shirt and a facemask on top of his head. He used a lighter to set the flag on fire and appeared to singe himself in the process.

The burning fabric dropped down onto the wooden staircase below.

"It's just the fact that he could've lit my house fire while I was sleeping," said the homeowner. "Everybody knows what the flag stands for. It shouldn't be burned. Plain and simple."

Outrage grew in the community as word spread about what happened. Residents stood with elected officials to condemn the fiery destruction of an American freedom symbol.

"This flag stands for our freedom, and no one, absolutely no one should disgrace it," one woman said.

"If they want to burn flags, let them go to North Korea or Moscow. Burn a flag there and see what happens to you there," said Vinny Gulielmo, of the Old Town Civic Association.

Soon, the homeowner will have a new flag to fly, courtesy of his neighbors.

Meanwhile, police are searching for the man caught on video burning the flag.