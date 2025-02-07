Amandeep Singh faces sentencing in Long Island wrong-way crash that killed 2 teens

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Long Island man convicted of killing two teens in a 2023 wrong-way crash is expected to be sentenced Friday.

Amandeep Singh faces up to 25 years in prison for the deaths of Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein in the drunk and high crash in Nassau County.

Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein killed in Jericho crash

CBS2

In May 2023, 14-year-old Falkowitz and Hassenbein were on their way home from a tennis match on North Broadway in Jericho when police say Singh, a 36-year-old construction executive, drove his pickup truck the wrong way at 95 mph in a 40 mph zone and struck the boys' car, killing the two middle schoolers and injuring two other teens. Authorities said Singh was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time.

"He's a bad guy. Never said he was sorry. Killed two boys," Hassenbein's grandfather, Mitchell Hassenbein, said at Singh's last court appearance.

Family members of the victims are expected to speak after the sentencing, which is scheduled for around 9 a.m.

Singh changes his plea

Singh initially pleaded not guilty to a 15-count indictment on aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene and driving drunk and impaired charges. He then changed his plea to guilty in early January.

"Amandeep Singh accepted full responsibility for what happened on that tragic night. He will live with it for the rest of his life. Irrespective of the punishment the justice system gives him, he will feel his own punishment forever," defense attorney James Kousouros said at the time.

The Nassau County district attorney said there was no plea deal and there would be no reduced sentence.