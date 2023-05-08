Packed courthouse for appearance by Amandeep Singh, accused of wrong-way drunk driving that killed 14-year-old Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein

MINEOLA, N.Y. - The accused drunk driver whose pickup truck plowed into a car filled with teenagers last week in Jericho, Long Island was in court Monday.

The crash killed two 14-year-old boys and injured two others.

Community members packed into the courthouse to demand justice. The Roslyn community showed up by the hundreds, crowding the Mineola courthouse for what is usually an unexceptional second appearance before a judge. But in this tragedy, community members vow to show up en masse each time.

"He's a murderer. Should be in jail. Should rot in jail," one person said.

"If he's let out, I don't know how much bail, he could leave the country, and we can't have that happen to him," East Hills Village Trustee Brian Meyerson said.

"We are going to shut this courthouse down until justice is served. Every time he appears we are going to be here every time," said rabbi Michael White of Temple Sinai of Roslyn.

Bail was not sought this time for accused drunk driver Amandeep Singh. When word spread that he will remain jailed, applause erupted.

Singh also had supporters in the courtoom. His attorney said he will seek bail in the future, adding the driver and his family are devastated.

"These are mothers, fathers that have children. They understand the grief. They feel the grief themselves, and I certainly don't expect anybody to understand or embrace that. That's the truth. These are human beings who feel terrible," defense attorney James Kousouros said.

Police say Singh drove the wrong way at twice the legal limit of alcohol, killed two 14-year-olds - Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein.

After two gut-wrenching funerals, the Roslyn school district allowed students to miss school to attend court.

"We just feel so awful about what happened. We want to to be here for what happened," student Kira Diament said.

"We are watching the judicial system, and our children are watching, and as we teach them, they are learning. They want to see justice served," Roslyn School Board President Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy said.

They were both outstanding tennis players. The boys had just won competitions the night of the crash.

The dome of Nassau's seat of government has been lit tennis ball yellow in their memory. A memorial GoFundMe page has raised more than $100,000 for charities.

Singh, a married father of two, faces 8-25 years if convicted of the top count. He returns to court on June 6.