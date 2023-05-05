Funeral held for Ethan Falkowitz, Roslyn Middle School student killed by alleged drunk driver in Jericho

ROSLYN, N.Y. -- Funeral services for one of the two Long Island middle school students killed by an alleged drunk driver were held Friday.

The tragedy is prompting renewed calls for even tougher DWI laws.

In a community of broken hearts, schoolmates of the two teens killed and two injured Wednesday in Jericho gathered at Chabad of Roslyn in prayer.

"Everybody is more than upset with this," said Max Zimmerman, a student at Roslyn High School.

"We came here together to gather, to pledge and promise that we're not gonna let this go to waste, these beautiful boys. We're not gonna let this be for nothing and we're gonna add and increase in positive actions, and acts of goodness and kindness," said Rabbi Yaakov Wilansky.

Friday's service was the first of two unthinkable funerals for the 14-year-olds. Photos of smiling Ethan Falkowitz flanked his casket. The flag was lowered at Roslyn Middle School.

Services will be held for Drew Hassenbein on Sunday.

Falkowitz and Hassenbein were best friends and had just won tennis matches when an alleged drunk driver going the wrong way slammed into their car.

"My heart breaks for these families," said Alissa McMorris, the mother of a drunk driving victim. "We thought when Andrew was taken by a drunk driver, that the whole world would change. But it didn't."

The tragedy opened old wounds for McMorris. Her son was on a boy scout hike when he was killed by a drunk driver five years ago.

DWI deaths are trending up 32 percent in New York in one year.

"I have a really hard time understanding why. It's 100 percent preventable. It's an easy fix," said McMorris.

McMorris is lobbying for Andrew's Law, which would enable consecutive sentences when there are multiple victims.

The accused drunk driver in the Jericho crash, Amandeep Singh, faces 8 to 25 years if convicted.

Nassau Police said they're launching new enforcement.

"We will be taking back our streets this summer. We're done. Two tragic lives lost because somebody chose to drink and drive," said Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Court documents revealed Singh blew a .18, more than twice the legal limit.

New York State Police also announced increased DWI checkpoints and patrols.