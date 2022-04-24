Alzheimer's New Jersey spring gala fundraiser returning after 2-year pandemic pause

NEW JERSEY -- The spring gala fundraiser for Alzheimer's New Jersey returns from a two-year pandemic pause on Wednesday.

Death rates of individuals battling Alzheimer's increased by 14 to 17 percent during the pandemic, so events like the spring gala are more crucial than ever, CBS2's John Elliott reported.

"Unfortunately, we're not in a place where we can cure the disease, but that doesn't mean that you can't learn to live with the disease the best way possible," said Ken Zaentz of Alzheimer's New Jersey.

"Should be people be afraid of Alzheimer's?" Elliott asked.

"Absolutely not," said Maxine Clarke, who cares for her mother with Alzheimer's. "It will definitely make you more empathetic, and I think it's something that we need a lot more of, and when you have that sense of empathy, it can take you a lot further."

"The disease is so hard, I think it can bring out the best and the worst sometimes in families because there's a lot of stress involved," Zaentz said. "Maxine talked about the emotional stress. The emotional stress is huge."

"You have to watch her every move. You have to be very careful. You have to be mothering, you have to be nurturing," Clarke said.

"You have to really be in the world of the person with the disease because they can no longer be in yours," Zaentz said.

"I support Alzheimer's New Jersey because of its impact, not just for me personally, but also globally," Clarke said. "They can educate people. It offers comfort and support."

"Alzheimer's is such a lonely disease for caregivers," Zaentz said. "Caregivers feel disconnected. So coming together and getting that connection back is just more important than anything."

"If I'm giving, if I'm receiving, I want to give, and so, you can do the same," Clarke said.

