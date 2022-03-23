Nadeem Anwar, construction company indicted in 5-year-old girl's 2019 death

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn District Attorney says a construction company and its owner have been indicted in the 2019 death of a 5-year-old girl.

Alysson Pinto-Chaumana was walking near a stone fence in front of a relative's home in Bushwick when it gave way.

The top section of the fence toppled over onto the child. She died from her injuries.

The D.A. says 46-year-old Nadeem Anwar, the owner of the Valley Stream company City Wide Construction and Renovations, didn't obtain the proper permits and failed to secure the structure as required by law.

Anwar and the company were arraigned Tuesday. They are charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, offering a false instrument for filing and falsifying business records.