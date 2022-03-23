Watch CBS News

Nadeem Anwar, construction company indicted in 5-year-old girl's 2019 death

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Construction company owner charged in child's death 00:29

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn District Attorney says a construction company and its owner have been indicted in the 2019 death of a 5-year-old girl.

Alysson Pinto-Chaumana was walking near a stone fence in front of a relative's home in Bushwick when it gave way.

The top section of the fence toppled over onto the child. She died from her injuries.

The D.A. says 46-year-old Nadeem Anwar, the owner of the Valley Stream company City Wide Construction and Renovations, didn't obtain the proper permits and failed to secure the structure as required by law.

Anwar and the company were arraigned Tuesday. They are charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, offering a false instrument for filing and falsifying business records.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 22, 2022 / 8:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.