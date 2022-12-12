Alvin Ailey Dance Theater's holiday engagement returns, with Bronx dancer Khalia Campbell in featured role
NEW YORK -- The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's holiday engagement is now underway at New York City Center.
From now until Dec. 24, you can catch 10 works created by founder Alvin Ailey.
But a new piece called "Busk" choreographed by Aszure Barton includes a Bronx native in a featured role.
Featured dancer Khalia Campbell joined CBS2 to discuss the show and her passion for dance.
