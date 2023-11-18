Man dies of injuries suffered in fire at Bronx apartment building

FDNY investigating cause of Bronx 3-alarm fire after 5 hurt

FDNY investigating cause of Bronx 3-alarm fire after 5 hurt

FDNY investigating cause of Bronx 3-alarm fire after 5 hurt

NEW YORK -- A man has died after being hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation suffered during a 3-alarm fire at a Bronx apartment building.

Police said the 48-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive by first responders when they arrived at the building on Holland Avenue in the Allerton section shortly after sunrise Friday.

Three other people were taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition. One person was treated at the scene.

More than 130 firefighters responded to the scene as the fire burned on the top floor of the six-story building.

Jonathan Phillips, who lives on the building's fifth floor, told CBS New York he was grateful firefighters arrived quickly.

Phillips was able to get his daughter, 1-year-old granddaughter and two cats out safely.

"A lot of smoke. A lot of flames," he said. "At six in the morning, you know, you're just getting up. And all that chaos at one time, that was just crazy."

The American Red Cross helped eight families that were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.