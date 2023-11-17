5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Bronx apartment fire
NEW YORK -- Firefighters are battling a fire in the Bronx that has left at least five people injured.
The flames broke out around 6:15 a.m. Friday on the top floor of a six story building on Holland Avenue in the Allerton section.
Chopper 2 was over the scene, as thick smoke filled the air.
One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, along with another with serious injuries.
Three others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.
