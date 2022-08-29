All eyes on Serena Williams as US Open kicks off at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

All eyes on Serena Williams at US Open

All eyes on Serena Williams at US Open

NEW YORK -- The US Open kicks off Monday in Queens amid major buzz, as it's likely to be the final tournament of Serena Williams' career.

Some experts say her departure made these the hottest tennis tickets ever.

The star athlete recently announced she's retiring, and the US Open will likely be her last event.

"She's one of the most important sports figures that I've certainly been around. Her impact on tennis, her impact on fashion, what she's done for women, what she's done for women athletes is just amazing," William Rodin, award-winning author and sports columnist, told CBS2 in an interview earlier this month.

Rodin said Williams' impact on the sport will resonate with generations of young girls and athletes for years to come.

"She's kind of like, I call it, almost the Aretha Franklin of her sport, and just being able to scream or choose loud and long and be who she is," he said.

Williams is playing in the women's singles Monday, then she will join her sister, Venus, on the court for doubles Wednesday. It will be the first time the two have played together since the 2018 French Open.

"Her as an athlete being not just a tennis player but being one of the most important athletes in the history of the sport. So from the tennis perspective, it's a big loss," said four-time US Open champion Rafael Nadal.

Qualifying matches and practice rounds were served up last weekend, as fans got free looks at some of their favorites and chances for autographs.

"I was just watching Nadal play, he's amazing," South Korean resident Alyssa Roh said.

"I share a birthday with Rafael Nadal, so [I'm a] fan," said New Jersey resident Olivia Dietrich.

The 2019 US Open attracted a record-setting 737,000 fans. Officials believe this year could top that, and no doubt Williams likely has something to do with that.