Teen charged in deadly stabbing of 16-year-old at Bronx deli

A 17-year-old girl is facing murder charges in a deadly stabbing earlier this week inside a deli in the Bronx.

Police say Aliyah Williams, 16, was stabbed multiple times after an argument Tuesday at the deli on Boston Road near Mickle Avenue in the Williamsbridge section of the borough.

The 17-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, was charged with murder and manslaughter in the case.

People who live in the area said they were shocked by the violence. Williams grandmother stopped by the scene after leaving the hospital.

"Only thing I heard that two girls walked her down to the smoke shop, they have a confrontation and they stab her," grandmother Rose Anderson said Tuesday.

Anderson said Williams had texted her earlier that morning.

"She's a nice person, she has manners, she listens to her parents and she goes to school," she said.

Now, the community is mourning a life taken so young.

"May her soul rest in peace and always be with us," said Anderson.

