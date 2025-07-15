Watch CBS News
16-year-old girl stabbed to death at Bronx deli, police say

By
Katie Houlis
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.
/ CBS New York

A teenage girl was stabbed to death at a Bronx deli on Tuesday, police say.

Officers were sent to the shop on Boston Road near Mickle Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from multiple stab wounds, including wounds to her head.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Aliyah Williams, of the Bronx.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police did not immediately release a description of any suspects.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.

