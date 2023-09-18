6-year-old Alimou Diallo found safe sleeping in neighbor's car after frantic 8-hour search in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Six-year-old Alimou Diallo is safe and back home with his family in Newark after a harrowing search Monday.

Finding the boy was the culmination of an 8-hour, all-hands-on-deck effort in the Weequahic area of the city.

Diallo, who is diagnosed with autism, was last seen at his family's home on Elizabeth Avenue at around 2 a.m. Around three hours later, his mother noticed him missing.

Dozens of police officers and firefighters from Newark and beyond flooded the area and combed through the neighborhood and nearby Weequahic Park.

Police even blasted the "Baby Shark" song hoping Diallo would hear it and come to them.

Then, at around 1 p.m., witnesses said a FedEx driver saw the boy sleeping in a car four blocks from the family's home.

"And he found the kid inside the truck. So we called the police on the corner, and police came and broke the windows," said Rudy Medina.

"Glad he's OK. You know, we can replace these windows. That's nothing. But you can't replace a life," said Razohn Eure, who owns the car Diallo fell asleep in.

Eure believes he left the car unlocked overnight.

"No telling where he would have ended up. So I guess it was a blessing that the car was unlocked," said Eure.

Diallo was checked out by doctors after being reunited with his family. He was not hurt.

A local elected official told CBS New York the massive search effort proves Newark is strong when people come together.