Alec Baldwin to interview Woody Allen on Tuesday

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Alec Baldwin is set to interview a controversial filmmaker.

Baldwin will be talking to Woody Allen on Tuesday morning. He made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

"This coming Tuesday I'm going to be doing an Instagram Live at 10:30 Eastern time, 10:30 Eastern time with ..." Baldwin said as he held up a book with Allen's name on it.

Allen has faced accusations of sexually abusing his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

The issue was the focus of a 2021 documentary "Allen v. Farrow," which examined his relationship with Mia Farrow and the 1992 allegations made by Dylan Farrow.

Allen has never been charged and has repeatedly denied the allegations.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 27, 2022 / 7:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

