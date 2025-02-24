Al Trautwig, longtime MSG Networks sportscaster, has died

Why George Steinbrenner didn't want the Yankees to have beards

Al Trautwig, the longtime sportscaster who covered the New York Knicks and New York Rangers on MSG, has died, the network said in a statement Monday.

"MSG Networks is truly saddened by the news of Al Trautwig's passing. Al was a staple on MSG Networks' Knicks, Rangers and Yankees coverage for more than 30 years, and his passion for the teams he covered was undeniable. He leaves behind one of the great legacies in New York sports broadcasting history. Our thoughts and prayers are with Al's family and friends," the network said in a statement to CBS News New York.

The network did not provide further details on Trautwig's death.

This story will be updated.