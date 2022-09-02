Airline pilots threaten strike this Labor Day Weekend: "It's about quality of life"

NEW YORK -- It has been a challenging summer for air travel, and now another problem could be emerging ahead of the holiday weekend.

Airline pilots say they may strike, because they feel they deserve better contracts and want airlines to fix operational issues.

"It's not just about pay. Obviously pay is an issue, but it's about quality of life. Our schedules have never been worse," said Capt. Jason Ambrosi, chairman of the Delta Pilots Union.

Experts say more than 120,000 domestic flight cancelations have occurred in just the first half of the year due to various issues, including weather and staffing.

Ahead of this busy Labor Day Weekend, off-duty pilots have been picketing at a dozen airports across the country.

Some marched at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday, holding signs that said, "ready to strike" -- a move that not only impacts them, but the millions of passengers who fly.

"I'm kind of nervous. Just because the kids need to get back home to school on time. They have back-to-school night, so I'm hoping we make it back on time," traveler Natalie Cilenti said.

"We live the same lives they do, we sit in airports waiting for flights, as well. So we very much understand their frustration," said Capt. Wesley Reed, executive vice president of the Air Pilots Association.

On Thursday, the Department of Transportation launched an airline customer service dashboard that helps travelers figure out which services airlines will provide when a flight is canceled or delayed due to circumstances within the airline's control. For example, all but Allegiant and Frontier will cover your hotel for an overnight cancelation.

Now the DOT is finalizing new regulations that would require refunds for long delays or substantial schedule changes.