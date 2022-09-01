Watch CBS News
Pilots nationwide picketing for change after summer of airline woes

NEW YORK -- Airline pilots at about a dozen airports nationwide are picketing Thursday, including a demonstration planned at John F. Kennedy International Airport. 

The Air Line Pilots Association, the largest pilot union, says they're sending a message to airlines that it's time to prioritize passengers and recognize pilots for the sacrifices they made during the pandemic. 

The group says it wants to see management make changes to solve the operational problems that have led to so many canceled and delayed flights this summer. 

