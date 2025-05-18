AIDS Walk New York marks 40 years

Thousands of New Yorkers are participating in the 40th annual AIDS Walk New York in Central Park Sunday.

CBS News New York is a proud media sponsor of the event.

This year, the event is hoping to raise $2 million dollars to support HIV services provided by GMHC and other public health organizations in the Tri-State Area.

AIDS Walk New York is considered the largest fundraising event for HIV/AIDS in the United States. It has raised over $170 million since its inception for research and to provide other services.

"Most of the money goes to HIV/AIDS service organizations that do direct care, services and programs, HIV testing and prevention, and that's how we work," Krishna Stone of the GMHC said. "No matter what, we're going to be here."

"It is critical for us, because we need to get our message out, our theme - we won't stop," Jason Cianciotto of GMHC said. "We're not going to stop, no matter what, providing the services that New Yorkers need to stay healthy."

Approximately 10,000 walkers were expected to participate in the event, which is emceed by Jessi Mitchell of CBS News. It's her third year as emcee.

"It's a really personal cause to me, because I lost my uncle to this really pervasive disease in the '90s, when there weren't a lot of treatment options available," Mitchell said. "It was shocking, and very eye opening. It was an awful experience, honestly, to see someone you love just deteriorate in that way."

"HIV continues to concentrate among low-income communities, particularly communities of color and immigrants, and GMHC is there to provide critical services, like food and nutrition. We have 400 supportive housing units. We provide immigration support services, civil, legal support services," Cianciotto said.