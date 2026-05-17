AIDS Walk New York 2026 brings thousands to Central Park for nation's largest HIV/AIDS fundraiser

Thousands of people showed up bright and early for AIDS Walk New York 2026, the largest HIV and AIDS fundraiser in the U.S., in Central Park on Sunday.

It was a beautiful day to raise awareness at the 41st annual event in New York City hosted by GMHC.

"For pushing and advocating and advancing a cure in treatment, it couldn't be more important," said Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

This year's theme was "Walk Like an Icon," representing every step is one closer to a cure for AIDS and HIV.

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"I do it because I have plenty of friends who are HIV and AIDS-affected, and I've had friends who have unfortunately passed away from complications and from not being able to access services," said Michael Henriquez, a long-time AIDS Walk participant.

Actress and dancer Rosie Perez was one of the many speakers calling on everyone to take action.

"It takes a village, right, to fight this. But it also takes a village to create a fighter," Perez said.

CBS News New York, a proud sponsor of the AIDS Walk, was out in full force as well. Aziza Shuler, Adi Guajardo, meteorologist John Elliott and evening anchor Kristine Johnson connected with the community at our pop-up newsroom, listening to your stories and supporting the cause to find a cure.

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"Some people think that AIDS, HIV, is yesterday's news. But it's really today's news and we still need to fight for effective treatments and make certain that people stay safe," said Hoylman-Sigal.

According to GMHC, over 132,000 New Yorkers are impacted by HIV and AIDS.

The AIDS Walk has raised over $170 million since its inception.