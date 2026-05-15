AIDS Walk New York 2026 expected to draw 10,000 people to Central Park: "We're all in it together"

Thousands of people are expected to be at Central Park for the largest HIV and AIDS fundraising event in the country.

The AIDS Walk New York is taking place Sunday with the theme Walk Like an Icon.

According to the New York Department of Health, more than 100,000 people in New York are living with HIV. For participants, it's more than a walk; it's necessary to expand access to research and services.

The event has raised over $170 million since its inception. Organizers are inviting participants to express themselves and the cause they are supporting through clothes.

"It is amazing, the energy that's around"

Samantha Brunson has raised tens of thousands of dollars over the years.

In 2025, she even crocheted along the walk to create a "physical representation of every step that I took."

Brunson said her grandfather, a former commissioner of health services for Connecticut, introduced her to the walk. He advocated for HIV, and AIDS research was one of his main focuses.

"It is truly part of my DNA to be a part of it," Brunson said.

She said she is now even more excited to bring her crochet passion along for the ride

"It's just a moment for everyone to show up in their most authentic way, be yourself, and connect with other people who are doing the same," Brunson said.

Caroline Kennedy is also an AIDS Walk veteran, taking part and fundraising with her team for more than a dozen years. Last year, her team raised more than $460,000.

"It is amazing, the energy that's around," she said. "The cheerleaders and the musicians and just average people walking through the park. It's just so wonderful."

For Kennedy, the walk is a source of pride and a necessity. She said the fundraiser helps younger people learn about the cause

"We are just, you know, average people trying to make a difference. It doesn't matter who you are or what you are. We're all in it together. And if we're icons, well, we're all icons together," she said.

CBS News New York pop-up newsroom

CBS News New York is hosting a pop-up newsroom in Central Park, joining members of the community to show support.

The team will be asking walkers and fundraisers what type of stories they would like to see in the future. They will also be handing out some fun items and taking photos.