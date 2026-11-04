18-year-old sentenced to 10 years in prison for deadly Long Island house party stabbing

A judge handed down sentencing Wednesday for an 18-year-old who fatally stabbed a teenager at a Long Island house party in 2025.

Aiden Zachary, of Syosset, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

The stabbing happened on Nov. 3, 2025. Police say about 100 teenagers had gathered at a home on Carlton Road in West Babylon for a house party.

The DA's office says Zachary, who was 17 at the time, wasn't invited to the party, but he tried to get in anyway. When Zachary was asked to leave, officials say he got into a fight with Liam Delemo, 15, and stabbed the teen in the abdomen and the arm.

Delemo was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Zachary was arrested on Nov. 10, 2025, and pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in October of this year.

"This case is nothing short of tragic. The defendant's violent behavior will follow him, and affect the lives of multiple families, long after his sentence is served," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said. "We hope the young victim's loved ones find a measure of solace in knowing that justice was served."

Delemo's parents told CBS News New York they were able to speak to their son at the scene of the stabbing before he died, and that he told them, "I love you. I'm sorry."

Delemo was an only child, an 11th grader at West Babylon High School, and an honor roll student, his parents said.