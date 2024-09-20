Advocates push for expanded NYC swim instruction, access

NEW YORK - After a deadly summer at New York City-run beaches, many City Council members are making a push for better water safety.

According to city records, there were seven drowning deaths this summer at New York City beaches. That's the highest number of drowning deaths since 2019.

"It dipped. It came back up. And the problem is we aren't taking this crisis seriously as a city. We have to do far more," Councilmember Shkar Krishnan said.

"If we leave it alone, then the issues continue"

Aminatu Noah's 16-year-old son Elyjha Chandler didn't know how to swim. She says that resulted in his drowning at Jacob Riis Beach in June, along with his friend Christian Perkins. She spoke about what she believes is a desperate need in New York City: Teaching more kids how to swim.

According an analysis done by the City Council, many communities lack access to swimming and water activity programs,

"If we leave it alone, then the issues continue," Noah said. "I don't want no parents or anyone to be feeling what I am feeling, to be honest. It's not a great feeling at all."

"I don't want to have to say sorry to one more family, I want our children to know how to swim," Councilmember Joann Ariola said.

Advocates push for more pools, swimming lessosn

Councilmembers say the spike coincides with a decline in New York City Parks lifeguards from 1,424 in 2019 to less than 1,000 this summer. That's why they're continuing their push to pump more money from the city budget into water safety. They want city funds for swimming lessons, and further investment in hiring more lifeguards and extending their hours, especially during heatwaves.

Councilmember Farah Louis would like to see more pools built.

"It's a lot of money to install pools. It costs a lot, but we have to prioritize the funds," Louis said.

The city just announced a new $10 million pool will be coming to Arverne and Edgemere neighborhoods in Far Rockaway. But with more than 3 million New Yorkers living in council districts without a single public pool, experts say more must be done.

"We are surrounded and shaped by water, and we don't have an aquatic culture here in New York City. It's really criminal," Shawn Slevin of the Swim Strong Foundation said.

Supporters say this shouldn't wait until next year's beach season, and that the city should get ahead of it right now.

CBS News New York has reached out to the mayor's office as well as the Parks Department.