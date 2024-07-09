Teen sisters who drowned at Coney Island Beach mourned at funeral service

Mourners gather in Bronx for a funeral service for sisters who drowned at Coney Island Beach

NEW YORK -- Mourners gathered in the Bronx on Tuesday for a funeral service for two sisters who drowned last week at Coney Island Beach.

Community members showed their support for the grieving family of 17-year-old Zainab and 18-year-old Aisha Mohammed.

Mayor Eric Adams attended the service.

"My heart goes out to the family. There is nothing more painful as parents burying their children," Adams said.

Relatives described the girls as honor students, with bright futures ahead.

How the tragedy happened

Family members said the sisters got caught up in rough waters on Friday night, approximately two hours after lifeguards went off duty.

Police said calls came in around 8 p.m. about the girls and a cousin being in the water. Zainab and Aisha Mohammed were pulled out of the water in critical condition about 90 minutes later and died at the hospital. The cousin was saved.

Older sister Mariam Mohammed and Adam Mohammad, another cousin, were part of the group of a dozen family and friends at the beach.

"They was yelling for help. We was trying to save them," Mariam Mohammed said.

"Everything happened fast," Mohammad said, adding, "It wasn't deep. They were out in shallow water where they could stand. Before anybody could even think, the wind started getting heavier. The wind started blowing. Wind started getting heavier and they started getting dragged out."