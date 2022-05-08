Watch CBS News
18-year-old Adriana Graham dies 2 days after being shot in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A teenager has died after she was shot earlier this week in Brooklyn.

Police say they were sent to an apartment building on Sterling Place near Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Adriana Graham, of Queens, lying in the lobby area, suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

Graham was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say Graham died from her injuries on Friday.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

