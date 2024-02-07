2 officers shot in East Lansdowne, Delaware County during active shooter situation: sources

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- Two police officers were shot during an active shooter situation in East Lansdowne, Delaware County, sources said on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m. to a home along Lewis Avenue, near Pembroke Avenue and Baltimore Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired in the area.

The Delaware County District Attorney's office said one officer works with Lansdowne Police and the other works for East Lansdowne Police.

One officer was shot in the leg and the other in the arm. Both officers are in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, the DA's office said.

Penn police currently have the road blocked off outside Presbyterian blocked off, and there's a heavy police presence at the hospital. Police departments from Philly, Upper Darby and Haverford Township are all at Penn Presbyterian.

Delco District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer is expected to arrive at the hospital shortly.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, where flames could be seen coming from the home. It remains unclear how that fire started. The smoke from the blaze is showing up on radar and blowing 5-10 mph in the south and southeast direction.

Police believe the shooter is inside the burning home and they're calling it a "barricade situation," sources said. Stollsteimer said the person inside the home set it on fire.

Law enforcement agencies have flooded the area, and at least three SWAT trucks are on the scene.

Fire crews have started to get the fire under control at the house. It's still a very active crime scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.