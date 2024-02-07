2 officers injured during shooting in East Lansdowne were dragged to safety by Upper Darby Police

6-8 unaccounted for after East Lansdowne house fire during shooting that injured 2 officers

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- Two police officers shot in East Lansdowne were dragged to safety off the street by Upper Darby police using ballistic shields, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said on Wednesday.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of an 11-year-old being shot at a home on Lewis Avenue, near Pembroke Avenue and Baltimore Avenue.

Officers from Lansdowne, East Lansdowne and Upper Darby responded to the scene of the shooting and were immediately met by gunfire, Stollsteimer said.

After the shooting, the home police were called to was engulfed in flames and now up to eight people are unaccounted for.

Timothy M. Bernhardt, the Superintendent of the Upper Darby Police Department, said Upper Darby officers used ballistic shields and dragged the two wounded officers away from gunfire on the street.

"I can't thank Upper Darby police officers enough for what they did to drag these two gentlemen away from the gunfire. We might be having a whole different conversation about what happened," Stollsteimer said.

Because East Lansdowne borders Upper Darby, Bernhardt said the two departments work together frequently.

Both officers who were shot are expected to be OK, Stollsteimer said. One officer was shot in the leg and the other in the arm. Both of them have more than 20 years of experience on the job.

Bernhardt said one officer was taken to the hospital by an Upper Darby police vehicle and the other was taken by an ambulance.

The identities of the officers aren't known at this time.

The investigation into the shooting and house fire is in its early stages.

Stollsteimer said that investigators should be able to enter the home on Thursday morning to continue their investigation as he applauded law enforcement for their swift actions during the shooting.

"They were dragged out of danger by Upper Darby police officers. Everybody in law enforcement in Delaware County works together," Stollsteimer said.