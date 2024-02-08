2 officers shot at East Lansdowne home identified; recovery mission underway

Recovery mission underway in East Lansdowne after shooting, fire at home

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the two police officers hurt by gunfire from a burning home on Lewis Avenue in East Lansdowne on Wednesday.

The officers are Lansdowne police officer David Schiazza and East Lansdowne police officer John Meehan, a spokesperson for Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Schiazza, 54, is a 22-year veteran of the Lansdowne Police Department. He was shot in the leg and is expected to be released from a hospital Thursday afternoon.

Meehan, 44, has also been an officer for 22 years. He is still hospitalized and receiving treatment after being shot in the left arm and needing surgery.

Both officers were dragged to safety by officers from Upper Darby Township and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after the shooting on Wednesday night.

Videos from neighbor Derrick Richardson showed one officer holding up a ballistic shield and running to the aid of a wounded officer.

A recovery mission is now underway as investigators try to determine how many people were in the burned home. Firefighters were held back as the gunfire prevented them from being able to safely fight the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.