Urgent message for those struggling with addiction during the holidays: There's help available

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. - Some families need extra help as they struggle with empty chairs at the table during the holidays.

Accidental overdose has claimed hundreds of young lives this year.

Some parents are trying to raise public awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

"It's really hard to put on a happy face for holidays 'cause it is always a glaring omission that my son's not there," said Carole Trottere.

Her son Alex, of Old Field, died of an accidental heroin fentanyl overdose. Narcan could have saved him.

Under wreaths and menorahs on the streets of Port Jefferson, families are turning their grief into action.

For Claudia Friszell, it meant family counseling after their tragic loss.

"How do I explain this horrible illness to their siblings? ... And how do we heal and move forward?" she said.

Doctors, clergy, parents and lawmakers are united with a message.

"For those who struggle with sobriety, these tension-filled weeks are a moment of risk," said Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn.

It's especially risky this season due to the onslaught of fentanyl.

"Fentanyl is in everything. They're putting it in marijuana. They're putting it in cocaine. They're putting it in pills," said Anthony Rizzuto of the Seafield Treatment Center.

"I was an alcoholic and heroin addict," said Kurt Hall, who overdosed nine times. "The holidays are always a really tough time being in active addiction. It's a tough time of year, but there is so much hope."

Hall is recovering and counseling others at Hope Ministries.

At Hope Academy in Mount Sinai, there are 125 crosses, representing 125 Long Island families who have just lost their children to addiction in the last year. They will have their first holidays without their loved ones. Across Long Island, there have been a staggering 771 overdose deaths in one year, and 107,000 nationwide.

Providers of treatment urge those who need help to reach out to them.

"We know the miracle of recovery exists. It's time to get well, and we are all here to help you," said Steve Chassman of the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence.

"There is a lot of help for you now. Grab it now while you still have the hope," Trottere said.

It's an epidemic with an urgent need. With support, this can truly be a season of renewal.

LICADD and the Family and Children's Association are among those offering 24/7 treatment and resources.

To find out more: