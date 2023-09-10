Access-A-Ride van driver charged in deadly pedestrian crash in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- An Access-A-Ride van driver has been charged after police say he struck and killed a woman on the Lower East Side on Friday.
It happened just before 11 a.m. at Canal and Allen streets.
Police say 88-year-old Ngan Yung was crossing the street at the intersection when the driver of the Access-A-Ride van made a right onto Allen Street and struck her.
Yung was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver stayed at the scene. Police say he has been charged with failure to yield and failure to use due care.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.