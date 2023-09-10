Access-A-Ride van driver charged in deadly pedestrian crash in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- An Access-A-Ride van driver has been charged after police say he struck and killed a woman on the Lower East Side on Friday.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at Canal and Allen streets.

Police say 88-year-old Ngan Yung was crossing the street at the intersection when the driver of the Access-A-Ride van made a right onto Allen Street and struck her.

Yung was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene. Police say he has been charged with failure to yield and failure to use due care.