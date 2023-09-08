Watch CBS News
NYPD: 88-year-old woman struck, killed by Access-A-Ride vehicle on Lower East Side

88-year-old dies after being hit by Access-A-Ride vehicle
NEW YORK -- An 88-year-old woman died after she was struck by an Access-A-Ride vehicle on the Lower East Side on Friday, police said. 

It happened at the intersection of Canal and Allen Streets at around 11 a.m.

According to investigators, the woman was walking east on the crosswalk when the driver, going west, struck her. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and the crash is under investigation. 

