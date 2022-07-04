Watch CBS News
Aaron Long's goal in 53rd minute stands, Red Bulls top Kansas City

By CBS New York Team

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Aaron Long scored and the New York Red Bulls beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Sunday despite playing the last 20-plus minutes a man down.

Long gave the Red Bulls (9-5-5) a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute when he headed home a ball-in played by Lewis Morgan.

New York played a man down after Sean Nealis was shown a red card in the 73rd minute for a hand ball that -- after video review -- was determined to have denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Both teams play again Saturday when Kansas City visits Montreal and the Red Bulls play at Cincinnati.

