Watch CBS News
Local News

Exclusive: Years-long construction project along 9th Avenue will be done this week

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

9th Ave. construction in Midtown to be finished this week
9th Ave. construction in Midtown to be finished this week 00:26

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has an exclusive update on a construction project spanning years along 9th Avenue in Midtown.

We have learned that project is set to be completed this week.

The construction started back in 2017 along 9th Avenue between 50th and 59th streets.

The city says the $105 million project replaced a water main, added a new bike lane and expanded sidewalks.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 11:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.