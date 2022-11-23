Exclusive: Years-long construction project along 9th Avenue will be done this week

9th Ave. construction in Midtown to be finished this week

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has an exclusive update on a construction project spanning years along 9th Avenue in Midtown.

We have learned that project is set to be completed this week.

The construction started back in 2017 along 9th Avenue between 50th and 59th streets.

The city says the $105 million project replaced a water main, added a new bike lane and expanded sidewalks.