99-year-old NYC man attacked, $20,000 stolen in armed home invasion, police say

New York City police are searching for a suspect accused of injuring a 99-year-old man and stealing thousands of dollars during a home invasion and robbery.

NYPD said the attack on the senior citizen happened in the area of West 187th Street and Audubon Avenue in Upper Manhattan.

99-year-old man injured

The suspect was armed with a gun when he approached the 99-year-old near an entrance to the apartment building on the morning of Sept. 22, according to police.

They said the suspect grabbed the gate and got into a scuffle with the victim before pushing his way in.

Once inside the building, the suspect held the gun to the 99-year-old's throat and ordered him to take him to an office, where the suspect then stole approximately $20,000 before fleeing on foot, police said.

The victim suffered two broken fingers and a cut to his hand during the attack and was later hospitalized, officials said.

The suspect was captured in surveillance images and was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black gloves, a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.