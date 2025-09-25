Watch CBS News
Local News

99-year-old NYC man attacked, $20,000 stolen in armed home invasion, police say

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

New York City police are searching for a suspect accused of injuring a 99-year-old man and stealing thousands of dollars during a home invasion and robbery. 

NYPD said the attack on the senior citizen happened in the area of West 187th Street and Audubon Avenue in Upper Manhattan. 

99-year-old man injured

The suspect was armed with a gun when he approached the 99-year-old near an entrance to the apartment building on the morning of Sept. 22, according to police.

They said the suspect grabbed the gate and got into a scuffle with the victim before pushing his way in.

rma-2315-25-robbery-34-pct-9-22-25-photo-1.png
The NYPD is searching for a suspect accused of injuring a 99-year-old man and stealing $20,000 during a home invasion on Sept. 22, 2025.  NYPD

Once inside the building, the suspect held the gun to the 99-year-old's throat and ordered him to take him to an office, where the suspect then stole approximately $20,000 before fleeing on foot, police said. 

The victim suffered two broken fingers and a cut to his hand during the attack and was later hospitalized, officials said. 

The suspect was captured in surveillance images and was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black gloves, a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers. 

rma-2315-25-robbery-34-pct-9-22-25-photo-2.png
The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers, police said. NYPD

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue