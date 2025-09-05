As President Trump reportedly seeks to control 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Gov. Hochul says it belongs to New Yorkers

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum's funding and leadership could change amid reports the Trump administration is seeking to take over the site in New York City.

White House sources reportedly told The New York Times that President Trump is actively exploring ways to shift the nonprofit September 11 memorial in Lower Manhattan from being controlled by New York state to the federal government.

Gov. Kathy Hochul slammed the president's reported interest in taking over the site dedicated to those lost in the 2001 terror attacks in a statement issued by her office.

"Just months after slashing funding for the World Trade Center Health Program that cares for survivors and first responders, President Trump now wants to take over the 9/11 Memorial Museum. The 9/11 Memorial belongs to New Yorkers — the families, survivors, and first responders who have carried this legacy for more than two decades and ensured we never forget. Before he meddles with this sacred site, the President should start by honoring survivors and supporting the families of victims," Hochul said.

It is unclear if Mr. Trump's reported intentions have anything to do with prior complains of high ticket prices, executive salaries and the handling of unidentified remains.

The president previously floated the idea of giving the site national monument status.

9/11 Memorial & Museum leaders don't see purpose for federal takeover

Anthoula Katsimatides is a trustee for the memorial and museum. Her brother, John, was a financial trader working for Cantor Fitzgerald when he was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

"I would prefer for it to stay as is," she said. "It was our intent to memorialize my brother and all the victims that died that day. It was super important to make sure that it was a hopeful and inspiring place ... and I think it's done in an exceptionally efficient and effective manner."

It is also unclear how a path to a federal takeover of the site would be possible. Museum leaders said they know of no legal way to do so.

"At a time when the federal government is working to cut costs, assuming the full operating expenses for the site makes no sense," Beth Hillman, President and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, said in a statement.