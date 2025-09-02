She lost her FDNY firefighter dad on 9/11. Rescue Company 1 stood in for him at her wedding.

The fairytale wedding between an influencer and a musician was made even more special, thanks to the FDNY.

That's because Rescue Company 1 showed up to stand in for the bride's father, who died on 9/11.

The bride, Kristin Marino, was moved to tears by the show of support from the FDNY. Nine firefighters in uniform arrived to honor and stand in for her father, Kenneth Marino. He served at Rescue Company 1 in Hell's Kitchen for more than a decade, and received three citations for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Firefighter Kenneth Marino is pictured along with other members of Rescue Company 1 who died on 9/11 in this memorial. CBS News New York

He died responding to the North Tower on 9/11. Kristin was just 3½ years old then.

"It's hard to tell if I remember him from the stories or if I remember him from just memory," Kristin said. "I was a daddy's girl and my mom always says I was his prize – he just loved me so much."

Kristin and her dad Kenneth Marino. Kristin Marino

Kristin said she could feel his presence throughout their wedding day. She stepped outside and spotted Rescue Company 1, riding in the rig to their venue.

"They showed up with two trucks. They were all there, and it was just, like, overwhelming," Kristin said. "I would stop crying, and then I would look at them, and I would bawl my eyes out again."

Kristin Marino sees Rescue Company 1 arrive at her wedding. Kristin Marino

"I heard the sirens and saw a little bit of a stir," husband Noah Schnacky said. So he looked to see what was going on.

"They were all in front of St. Pat's. She looked straight out of a movie," he said.

"Noah did catch a little sneak peek of me because they put the sirens on and everything – it was just so special," Kristin said.

Newlyweds Kristin and Noah Schnacky. CBS News New York

All of it was captured and shared on social media to let the world know just how meaningful these moments were for the couple as they celebrated the best day of their lives.

Kristin Marino

"That was just the most special thing in the entire world," Kristin said.

At the ceremony, Firefighter Kenneth Marino's uniform saved his seat, while his father walked Kristin down the aisle.