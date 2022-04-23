NYPD: 89-year-old woman burned with boiling water during Bronx home invasion

NEW YORK -- An 89-year-old Bronx woman suffered severe burns during a home invasion when the suspect threw boiling water at her, police said Saturday.

NYPD arrested Ebony Graham, 31, on numerous charges from criminal trespassing and robbery to arson, assault and attempted murder.

Police accused Graham of forcing her way into the woman's apartment on Boston Road, demanding money and throwing boiling water at the resident during the encounter.

The 89-year-old was taken to the hospital with severe burns, but police said she was in stable condition.

Investigators said keys were taken from the woman's apartment, but it was not immediately clear if any other property was stolen.