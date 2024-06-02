Crowd of 60,000 marched through NYC for Israel Day on Fifth Parade, organizers say. See photos

Tens of thousands participate in Israel Day on Fifth Parade in NYC

NEW YORK -- There was intense security Sunday for New York City's 60th annual Israel Day on Fifth Parade, which organizers say included 60,000 participants.

Seventy of those participants were relatives of people kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7.

While the event was largely peaceful, it did draw some counter-protesters.

Thousands call for release of hostages in Israel-Hamas war at NYC parade

The theme for this year's parade was "Bring Them Home," a message that rang loud and clear as tens of thousands marched up Fifth Avenue.

"Two hundred and thirty-nine days now, they're stuck. We want to get them out. It's just horrific," participant Joe Bergovoy said.

Marchers wore t-shirts demanding the return of the 125 hostages with signs showing their names and faces.

Razi Shalbi's niece Daniella Gilboa turned 20 years old while in Hamas custody. She's still there, eight months after her kidnapping.

"Kidnapped from her bed, with her pajamas, yes," Shalbi said. "When I saw the video from the day that she was kidnapped, it was like a nightmare."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 2: New York Governor Kathy Hochul (C) joins people marching on Fifth Avenue as they participate in the annual Israel Day Parade on June 2, 2024 in New York City. JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Gov. Kathy Hochul led the march, promising to combat antisemitism.

"We will continue to pass tougher laws related to hate crime. We'll protect our institutions with more security grants, and we will make sure that Holocaust education is happening in our schools," she said.

Security tight for Israel Day on Fifth Parade in NYC

There was an enormous amount of security for the parade with streets blocked, cops with long guns and even drones watching from above.

Spectators and participants had to pass through security checkpoints. At one checkpoint on 63rd Street, a sanitation truck blocked the street for safety.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 2: NYPD officers patrol in front of sanitation trucks used to block the road ahead of the Israel Day on Fifth parade on June 2, 2024 in New York City. Adam Gray / Getty Images

In addition to barricades, chain-link fencing was set up to keep out potential disruptors.

The march was somber and peaceful, but there was a counter-protest, led by fellow Jews upset about Israel's continued offensive in Gaza. Police kept them away from the parade itself as some onlookers booed at the demonstrators

Meanwhile, Israel's defense minster said the country is looking into an alternative governing body for Gaza to replace Hamas.

This comes as the United States continues to press Israel on the three-phase cease-fire proposal outlined by President Joe Biden. Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a permanent cease-fire a "nonstarter" unless Hamas is dismantled.