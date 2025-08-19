6-year-old NYC public school student, mom deported to Ecuador, city officials say

A 6-year-old New York City public school student and her mother have been deported after they were detained by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week, city officials said.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, Assembly Member Catalina Cruz and Council Member Shekar Krishnan confirmed the girl and her mother were deported to Ecuador.

Officials said the 6-year-old was a student at P.S. 89 in Elmhurst, Queens.

Queens family detained, separated after immigration hearing

The child was detained by ICE along with her mother and 19-year-old brother after an immigration hearing at 26 Federal Plaza on Aug. 12, immigration advocates told CBS News New York.

Advocates said the mother and daughter were initially sent to an ICE detention center in Dilley, Texas, and the son was sent to Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark, New Jersey.

"There is no greater depravity than separating a family and deporting a 6 year-old child two weeks before she is supposed to start school. It is a shameful stain on our country's history and conscience," Cruz and Krishnan said in a statement, in part.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the mother and her children entered the U.S. illegally in December 2022.

Cruz and Krishnan said they have been working with legal counsel, the Department of Education, community organizations and government agencies to try to help the family.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams and city officials have filed a suit seeking an immediate halt to courthouse arrests by ICE.

A DHS spokesperson responded to the suit, saying in part, "The ability of law enforcement to make arrests of criminal illegal aliens in courthouses is common sense."

