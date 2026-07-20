Trump to impose 50% tariffs on Canadian hockey sticks, milk, alcohol and other goods

President Trump is imposing 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods, from hockey equipment to alcoholic beverages, escalating the trade dispute between the two countries.

The new tariffs — laid out in a series of proclamations signed by Mr. Trump on Monday — are set to take effect on Aug. 19. The White House accused Canada of "unreasonable, unequal, and discriminatory actions" by imposing tariffs or import restrictions on certain American goods, some of which began after Mr. Trump's initial round of tariffs on Canada last year.

In retaliation for last year's Canadian tariffs on certain U.S. auto imports, the Trump administration slapped tariffs on certain Canadian electronics, hockey equipment, honey, flower bulbs, down feathers, plywood, cowhides, jewelry and other goods. The White House also imposed tariffs on Canadian beer, wine, liquor and milk, in response to Canadian boycotts of U.S. alcohol in response to last year's tariffs and longstanding Canadian quotas on dairy imports.

Goods that flow across the border under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement — a trade deal inked during Mr. Trump's first term — will not be exempt from the new tariffs, a senior administration official told reporters Monday.

The official said the new tariffs do not mean the U.S. is entering a trade war with Canada, and the Trump administration remains open to negotiations. But the official argued the U.S. needed to respond to what the White House views as discriminatory trade practices by Canada — including last year's retaliation against U.S. tariffs.

"While the Administration continues to secure fair and reciprocal trade deals with our trading partners, Canada, unlike other partners and allies, continues to retaliate against the United States for its efforts to rebalance trade and protect U.S. industry in national-security sensitive sectors," U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement.

CBS News has reached out to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's office for comment.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.