Iran War Updates: 3 U.S. troops killed, dozens wounded as repeat attacks on base in Jordan raise questions
What to know about the Iran war today:
- At least two U.S. soldiers were killed over the weekend in an Iranian attack on a U.S. base in Jordan, and another is listed as missing in action. A third American service member died in Iraq after "a controlled detonation" of an Iranian drone.
- Four Iranian attacks in five days on U.S. forces in Jordan have also left dozens wounded, raising questions about whether missile defense systems failed to intercept or even detect the incoming fire.
- President Trump paid tribute to the fallen U.S. forces Sunday, calling them "patriots" who were fighting to ensure that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon." The U.S. military vowed to "swiftly punish" Iran for the deadly attacks.
U.S. military identifies 2 soldiers killed in Iranian attack on base in Jordan
The U.S. military has identified two soldiers killed in an Iranian attack on a U.S. base in Jordan.
The two soldiers were named as 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, who was killed Saturday, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, who was killed Friday.
Both were stationed at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. The U.S. military is investigating the incidents.
Both soldiers were part of U.S. Army air defense artillery regiments. Feehan was based in North Carolina, and Gonzales was based in Germany.
Another soldier has been declared missing after the strikes in Jordan. Remains have been found at the base but have yet to be identified.
A third U.S. service member was declared dead in northern Iraq Sunday after a controlled detonation of an Iranian attack drone, according to the U.S. military.
Three U.S. soldiers killed in weekend of violence, as questions loom about failure of missile interceptors
At least three U.S. servicemembers were killed over the weekend in Iranian attacks,
A third American soldier in northern Iraq died following "a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone," CENTCOM said in a statement.
The first two were killed in a strike on a U.S. air base in Jordan. Remains have been found after another soldier at the base was declared missing after the attack, but they have yet to be identified.
Video of the precision ballistic missile attack in Jordan suggests it came with little or no warning, with shocked military personnel scrambling to get to shelters.
The missile and drone barrage was the second time in two days Iran managed to launch a direct hit on the base. In total, four Iranian attacks in five days targeting U.S. forces in Jordan have left dozens wounded, raising questions about whether missile defense systems either failed to intercept them or failed to see them coming.
CENTCOM vowed over the weekend to "swiftly punish" Iran for strikes on Jordan.
President Trump has paid tribute to the fallen on Sunday.
"Well, we feel very badly," he said.
"But, you know, those great people, those great patriots who are there fighting that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," he added, though recent U.S. airstrikes have been focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, not dismantling Iran's nuclear program.
The U.S. military has been sending more assets – such as aerial refuelers – to the region, and the deaths of the first U.S. troops in months appears to suggest that the U.S. military response is going to escalate.
Crew abandons vessel on fire that was attacked in Hormuz, says U.K. maritime agency
Sailors safely abandoned a vessel set alight by an attack in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations agency said Monday, as the United States and Iran vie for control over the vital waterway.
"The vessel was struck by an unknown projectile. The crew safely abandoned the vessel and have been recovered by a tug boat. The fire has not been extinguished and the vessel is currently adrift. There is no reported environmental impact," UKMTO said in an update to an earlier statement.
The agency, which is run by the British military, had reported the ship was "on fire" eight nautical miles northwest of Kumzar, Oman.
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guards said that two oil tankers trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz "exploded and were brought to a halt."
During the war, Iran blockaded the Strait of Hormuz through which one-fifth of the world's oil and LNG used to pass.
As part of a memorandum of understanding signed with the United States, it has to work with Oman on the waterway's future administration -- which it has vowed will never be the same.
In recent weeks, Iran has hit tankers using a route hugging the Omani coast to traverse the strait, in a bid to strongarm vessels into using its own waters and to pay for safe passage.
CBS/AFP
U.S. completes 9th straight night of attacks, CENTCOM says
The U.S. completed a ninth straight night of strikes against Iran at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, U.S. Central Command said.
"CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the military said.
Unidentified remains found where American soldier went missing
CENTCOM announced Sunday that unidentified remains were found in Jordan at the location of an Iranian strike that killed two U.S. service members and left another missing.
"An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing," the U.S. military said.
U.S. gas prices hit an average of $4 a gallon again as U.S. and Iran launch attacks
U.S. gas prices jumped to an average of $4 a gallon again Monday as the U.S. and Iran launched more attacks.
According to motor club federation AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now back to $4. The average price a year ago was $3.14 a gallon.
The price is a national average, meaning drivers in some states have been paying well over $4 a gallon for a while now, while others pay less. Prices vary between states due to factors ranging from nearby supply to differing tax rates.
People around the world are also dealing with high gas prices as a result of the war.
Gas prices first went over $4 a gallon on average at the end of March. They dipped below that in mid-June and continued to fall as crude oil prices eased when the U.S. and Iran reached an interim deal. Even then, President Trump expressed frustration that gas prices weren't falling as quickly as oil prices.
Oil prices have climbed again in recent days as the U.S. and Iran appear to be moving closer to resuming an all-out war.
Brent crude, the international standard, rose 3.2% to $90.95 per barrel Monday and benchmark U.S. crude climbed 2.8% to $84.04 per barrel.
AP
Israel says Iranian missile launched toward Jordan's Aqaba intercepted
Israel's military said debris from Iranian missiles launched at the Jordanian city of Aqba, which were intercepted by Jordanian forces, was also intercepted by Israeli interceptors to prevent the objects impacting Israeli territory.
The Iranian missile salvo was aimed at Aqaba on Sunday, the Israeli military said, after Amman denied the city's airport and seaport were evacuated over a threat.
Minutes before the interception, the Israeli military said it had detected missiles launched from Iran towards Aqaba and warned of the possibility of "spillover" into Israeli territory.
The Jordanian military said it had downed "three Iranian missiles that targeted the kingdom's territory," while a fourth fell in a deserted area, without specifying where.
Air raid sirens were also activated in the Jordanian capital, Amman, and other parts of the kingdom.
However, the Jordanian government had earlier denied reports that authorities ordered the evacuation of Aqaba's airport and seaport, after the U.S. embassy said they had been evacuated over a "credible threat."
CBS/AFP
Iranian strike that killed 2 U.S. soldiers hit Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, source says
The Iranian missile and drone attack that killed at least two U.S. service members on Friday occurred at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News.
The location of the strike was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
A third soldier remains missing in action following the Iranian strike, U.S. Central Command previously reported, and four other soldiers were treated and released from a hospital in Jordan.
Hegseth reacts to U.S. service member fatalities in Iran strikes: "Godspeed, heroes"
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reacted to the deaths of two U.S. service members in Jordan following Iranian strikes overnight, saying Saturday in a social media post, "Godspeed, heroes."
"Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve," Hegseth said on X.
2 U.S. service members killed in Iran's strike on Jordan, another missing in action, U.S. military says
Two U.S. service members were killed in a strike on a base in Jordan overnight, according to U.S. Central Command. A third service member is missing in action, CENTCOM said.
Four other U.S. service members were medically evacuated to hospital in Jordan, and have since been discharged. There were other service members treated for minor injuries, CENTCOM said.
The deaths were the 15th and 16th among U.S. service members in the current war with Iran. Six service members were killed in an Iranian attack on a base in Kuwait in March. Also in March, six were killed when a refueling plane crashed in Iraq and one was killed in an Iranian strike on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.
In the most recent death, a U.S. Navy pilot died when his MH-60S helicopter made an emergency landing at sea last month.