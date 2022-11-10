6-year-old found with gun at charter school in the Bronx, police say

NEW YORK -- Officials at a charter school in the Bronx reportedly found a gun inside a 6-year-old student's backpack Thursday morning.

According to police, it happened at Boys Prep Bronx Elementary School on East 151st Street.

"Our staff acted quickly today to ensure everyone's safety and communicate with our families and the proper authorities. We are obviously shocked and saddened by this situation and are now focused on reviewing our procedures while also ensuring this student and his classmates have the support they need. We promptly notified law enforcement and will assist however we can with their investigation," a school spokesperson said in a statement.

Sources told CBS2 the boy told school officials about the firearm after he discovered it in his backpack.