50 years of hip-hop fashion on display at pop-up exhibit in Chelsea

NEW YORK -- It's a genre of music that, to many of its fans, is way more than just lyrics and melodies, it's part of their lifestyle and fashion. In its 50 years, hip-hop has brought along many trends.

As it marks this major milestone, the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology is honoring its legacy with a pop-up exhibit. It's dedicated to celebrating the birth of hip-hop and its influence in fashion.

It's called Fresh, Fly and Fabulous: 50 Years of Hip Hop Style.

"Hip-hop style is American style," said Elizabeth Way, co-curator of the exhibit. "Hip-hop fashion is so big. There's going to be a lot of nostalgic people who come in and see the styles they love and grew up with."

Organizers tell CBS2's John Dias it took four years to plan the show. They have more than 100 items on display that they drew from nearly 50 lenders.

"Private lenders who reached into their closets and picked out their old vintage hip-hop looks," said Way. "But also corporate archives, loans from Gucci and Louis Vuitton."

"Hip-hop style is not one monolithic look," said Elena Romero, co-curator. "It is not just baggy jeans and logo gear."

So much is on display -- from jewelry and accessories worn by B-boys in the 1970s, to outerwear, shoes and even nail trends.

You can also see red carpet looks from many celebrities such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

The exhibit is open and free to the public, but unlike hip-hop, it is not here to stay forever. The last day is April 23.