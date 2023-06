4-year-old injured after falling from window at Brooklyn home

NEW YORK -- A 4-year-old girl fell out a window in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

Police say the girl fell from the second story of a home on Madison Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 8:30 a.m.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for a broken leg.

Police are investigating how she fell.